Gujarat: Night Curfew Extended In Ahmedabad Till Further Notice

Night curfew in Ahmedabad was extended on Monday till further notice to check the spread of COVID-19 in the Gujarat city, police said.

The move comes a day after Ahmedabad reported 306 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, taking the tally in the district to 52,030, as per official figures.

Earlier, the night curfew came into effect in the city on November 23 and was extended till December 7.

In a new notification issued on Monday morning, city Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava announced extension of the night curfew till further orders.

"There will be a curfew between 9 pm and 6 am beginning December 7 until further order in this regard," the order said.

"People must remain indoors during this period. They must not stand on roads, streets or public places and not move around on foot or in vehicles during this period," it said.

The notification also announced relaxations for some specific services.

It said personnel of the police, civil defence, Central Armed Police Forces, fire and emergency services, homeguards, media outlets, ATM operations and private security agencies have been exempted.

Distribution of milk and water, doctors, medical personnel and LPG supply have also been excluded from the purview of the night curfew.

People found violating the curfew norms will be booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, said the notification.

A similar night curfew has also been enforced in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat since November 21.