App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama moves SC against HC order nullifying his election

Chudasama has sought setting aside of the Tuesday order of the Gujarat High Court by terming it as erroneous and contended that it has failed to appreciate that his rival Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod has not led positive, reliable and cogent evidence to prove any of the issues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Gujarat Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's decision nullifying his 2017 election on the ground of malpractiees and manipulation.

Chudasama has sought setting aside of the Tuesday order of the Gujarat High Court by terming it as erroneous and contended that it has failed to appreciate that his rival Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod has not led positive, reliable and cogent evidence to prove any of the issues.

Therefore, he was not entitled to be declared as duly elected candidate from '58- Dholakia Constituency' for the Gujarat State Assembly Elections on December 14, 2017, the minister submitted.

Close

The High Court in its decison held that the returning officer was "hand in gloves" with the BJP leader and postal ballots were rejected illegally.

related news

Rathod had challenged his BJP rival's victory from Dholka constituency by a margin of mere 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Bhupendrasinh Chudasama #BJP #Current Affairs #Gujarat #Gujarat HC #India #Politics #Supreme Court

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Coronavirus pandemic | Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this year

Coronavirus pandemic | Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this year

Real estate sector welcomes Centre extending timelines for project completions, registration by 6 months

Real estate sector welcomes Centre extending timelines for project completions, registration by 6 months

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.