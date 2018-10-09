App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat man sent to jail for over 4 years for failing to pay maintenance to old parents

Family court judge M K Parekh ordered that Kantibhai Solanki be arrested, after he told the court that he had no money to pay the monthly maintenance as had been directed by the court in 2015.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A man was awarded jail term of 1545 days by a family court here for not complying with a previous legal order which had directed him to pay the monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 1800 to his elderly parents. The dues that remained unpaid for amounted to Rs 49,000.

Family court judge M K Parekh ordered that Kantibhai Solanki be arrested, after he told the court that he had no money to pay the monthly maintenance as had been directed by the court in 2015.

The family court had ordered Kantibhai and his brother Dayabhai to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 1,800 each to their father Ranchhodbhai Solanki (68) and mother Jasumati Solanki (67), after the elderly couple moved the court in 2013.

In their application, the senior Solankis had contended that their two sons were not providing them food or money to buy medicines, which made their survival difficult.

related news

They had told the court that Kantibhai, who works as a sweeper, is living with them along with his wife and children, but is not taking care of them.

"After the 2015 order, Dahyabhai started paying his parents Rs 1800 per month, but Kantibhai refused to pay," said Ranchhodbhai Solanki's lawyer Wasim Abbasi.

The senior Solankis moved the court again and filed an application seeking recovery of unpaid dues from Kantibhai.

"Kantibhai came to the court Monday to attend the hearing of the recovery application filed by his parents. He told the court that he had no money to pay the maintenance, following which the judge ordered his arrest. He was sent to jail for a period of 1545 days (which is around four years and two months) under section 125 (3) of CrPC," Abbasi said.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.