App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat local bodies bypolls: BJP wins 24 seats, Congress 19

The byelections were conducted for 11 seats in eight municipalities, for two seats in Mehsana and Kheda district panchayats and 33 seats in as many taluka panchayats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling BJP in Gujarat has won 24 seats in the bypolls held for 46 seats across various municipalities and panchayats while the Congress pocketed 19 seats, as per the results declared.

The byelections, held across various municipalities and district as well as taluka panchayats on October 7, were necessitated after these seats fell vacant due to various reasons like death or resignations of incumbent representatives.

The byelections were conducted for 11 seats in eight municipalities, for two seats in Mehsana and Kheda district panchayats and 33 seats in as many taluka panchayats.

Of the total 11 seats, the BJP won five seats, the Congress three while the rest three went to Independent candidates, as per a release issued by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The 11 seats are spread across Unjha, Himmatnagar, Viramgam, Vyara, Dabhoi, Modasa, Bharuch and Jambusar municipalities.

Both the Mehsana and Kheda district panchayat seats were won by Congress nominees.

In 33 taluka panchayats, BJP candidates emerged victorious on 19 seats and Congress 14 seats.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 09:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.