Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat launches Mission Vidya to help weak students of class 6-8

The Mission Vidya drive will be launched by the Gujarat government and will be conducted from July 26 to August 31, 2018, across the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the eighth edition of Gunotsav held in April this year, the Gujarat government found many students unable to read, write or solve simple mathematics problems. To help such students, the government has launched ‘Mission Vidya’, entrusting the responsibility of ensuring implementation of the mission to IAS, IPS, and IFS officials.

As per a report by The Times of India, the mission will be launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from the Bhuj Taluka and will be conducted from July 26 to August 31, 2018, in 250 talukas of the state. All academically weak students will be given training for two hours during school-time and an additional one hour after the school concludes.

The IAS, IPS, and IFS officials (around 292 in number) will ensure the mission is implemented in all 250 talukas for students studying in class 6-8 in government schools.

During the Gunotsav held earlier this year for improvement in the quality of education, the government observed that out of around 21.68 lakh students in class 6-8, 10 percent were weak in reading, 13 percent were weak in writing and 14 percent were weak in doing simple math calculations. This mission will try to help these students improve.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 12:46 pm

