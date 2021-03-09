Gujarat HC proposes norms to end social exclusion of women based on menstrual status

The Gujarat High Court has proposed norms to prohibit the social exclusion of women on the basis of their menstrual status at all places – be it religious or educational, private or public.

The High Court had recently proposed a set of guidelines that the Gujarat government should follow to end the menstruation taboo, Live Law reported.

On March 8, the court had directed the Gujarat government to take steps to create awareness and sensitise health workers to prohibit the social exclusion of women on the basis of their menstrual status.

The division bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and IJ Vora issued notices to the state and Central governments on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking its direction for a law to specifically deal with the exclusionary practice against women on the basis of their menstrual status.

In its order passed on February 26 and made available on March 8, the court said, as a prima facie consideration of the issue being raised in the plea, it would direct the state government to take steps to raise awareness through media campaigns and sensitisation of health workers, among others.

The government should also allocate necessary funds for this and create a mechanism for checks on institutions indulging in such discrimination, the court said.

The High Court maintained that the issue at hand was "very delicate" and sought the response of the state and the central governments, among other respondents.

The PIL also sought mechanisms to ensure educational institutions, hostels and living spaces for women studying, working and others, private or public, do not follow such exclusionary practice.

The plea referred to a media report in February 2020 about 68 girls in a hostel being strip-searched to prove they were not menstruating. It said the social exclusion of women on the basis of menstrual status is violative of Articles 14, 15, 17 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Earlier, Network18 had launched the Whisper 'Period of Pride' initiative with an aim to normalise conversations and free discussions about periods. The campaign also sought to ensure that young girls don’t miss out on their basic right to education and a bright future.

Further, the campaign call for boys and men to also get into this conversation, to change the culture of shame and bullying surrounding periods.

(With inputs from PTI)