Gujarat govt will not have to pay to rebuild shrines destroyed in the 2002 post-Godhra riots

The Supreme Court has refused to reconsider its decision, which had set aside the Gujarat High Court order for paying from tax payers' money to rebuild destroyed shrines during the communal riots.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has dismissed the review petition filed by the Islamic Relief Committee, Gujarat (IRCG), noting there was no merit in the plea.

The bench upheld the previous judgment and found no error apparent on the face of the record, requiring the top court to reconsider its view.

With the dismissal, the apex court had stood firm on its view that tax payers' money cannot be used to build or rebuild any religious structure in the wake of the constitutional bar against it under Article 27.