Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 02:47 PM IST

Gujarat govt slashes RT-PCR test price to Rs 800

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel told reporters here that since the prices of test kits have come down, the state government decided to pass on this benefit to people.

PTI
Representational image
Representational image

The Gujarat government on Tuesday reduced the price of RT-PCR tests conducted by private laboratories for COVID-19 to Rs 800 from Rs 1,500.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel told reporters here that since the prices of test kits have come down, the state government decided to pass on this benefit to people.

"From today, the government-authorised private laboratories will charge Rs 800 for an RT-PCR test, a reduction of Rs 700 from the current rate," Patel said.

The prices of test kits have come down following large scale production, he said.

If a laboratory assistant is called at home to collect samples, the charge for the RT-PCR test will be Rs 1,100, he said, adding that labs charge Rs 2,000 for the home collection service at present.

The decision to slash the test rates was taken by the government's core group under the guidance of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and the Congress-led government in Rajasthan also recently announced reduction in the prices of RT-PCR tests.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 02:43 pm

#coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

