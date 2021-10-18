Gujarat govt allows Eid-e-Milad processions on October 19 with certain curbs in view of coronavirus

Other names included in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet are former state BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi amond others. (File image of Bhupendra Patel taking oath as Gujarat CM: ANI)

The Gujarat government on Sunday allowed Eid-e-Milad processions to be taken out on October 19 with certain restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The state home department issued the guidelines, which say that not more than 15 persons and one vehicle will be allowed in each procession of Eid-e-Milad that will be celebrated on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of the last prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad.

The guidelines also say the procession can only be taken out during the day hours in view of the night curfew in force in eight cities of the state.

The government said that the movement of processions should remain restricted to their localities so that they are completed in minimum possible time.

The procession and celebration of the festival will have to be organised with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in terms of the use of masks, sanitisers and social distancing, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on October 19. The government has taken the decision in view of applications received (by the state home department) requesting permissions to take out processions and organise other programmes on the day," said the circular issued by the home department.

For the just-concluded Navratri festival, it had allowed garba dance celebrations in residential societies with relaxation in night curfew timing.

Earlier this month, the state government had decided to extend the coronavirus-induced night curfew in eight cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar till November 10 that remains in force between 12 midnight and 6 am.