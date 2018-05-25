App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 25, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat govt to conduct 'Yagna' for good monsoons

The Yagna will mark the culmination of the government's water conservation drive 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan', said Water Supply Minister Parbat Patel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As water levels in reservoirs across Gujarat are dipping rapidly, the state government has decided not to take any chances with vagaries of monsoon.

It is going to organise "Parjanya Yagna", which, it believes, will ensure good rains.

These rituals will be performed at 41 places in 33 districts and eight major cities on May 31.

The Yagna will mark the culmination of the government's water conservation drive 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan', said Water Supply Minister Parbat Patel.

related news

"The government has decided to perform Parjanya Yagna so that we get good rains this time. Ministers will also take part in this endeavour, aimed at filling up the water bodies de-silted during the Jal Abhiyan," said Patel.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said a Yagna is an invite to the rain god.

"As we have deepened several water bodies during this drive, we will now invite the rain god through this Yagna to fill them up," Rupani told reporters at Dwarka.

The Jal Abhiyan was launched on May 1, during which silt was removed from around 13,000 lakes and ponds and 32 rivers.

Opposition Congress said the BJP government was seeking refuge in religious rituals to cover up its mismanagement.

"Gujarat is reeling under acute water shortage because of the BJP government's mismanagement. Like the Jal Abhiyan, this Yagna too is aimed at diverting people's attention from the failures of this government to conserve water," state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.