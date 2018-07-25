Gujarat government likely to implement 'one citizen, one vehicle' policy

According to the government, this move will aid in controlling the rising vehicle population.
To rein in on rising traffic woes, the Gujarat state government is likely to impose “one citizen, one vehicle’ policy, as per a report in The Times of India. According to the government, this move will aid in controlling the rising vehicle population.
Once approved, the policy will allow ownership of only one vehicle per person. This is a remarkable move, which is coming close on the heels of the Gujarat High Court pulling up the authorities for doing little for the rising traffic congestion.
The Gujarat Road Safety Authority Act, 2018’s section 33 allows the state government to limit the citizens from purchasing and/ or owning more than one vehicle. Considering the section 33, the Gujarat commissioner of transport (CoT) has asked RTO officers, in a letter, to furnish the details of persons owning more than one vehicle. The transport commissioner has also asked for their feedback on this policy and its effects. In a circular, the transport commissioner has directed all the RTOs to submit the details of the vehicles which are older than 15 years.