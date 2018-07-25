Gujarat government likely to implement 'one citizen, one vehicle' policy

To rein in on rising traffic woes, the Gujarat state government is likely to impose “one citizen, one vehicle’ policy, as per a report in The Times of India. According to the government, this move will aid in controlling the rising vehicle population.

Once approved, the policy will allow ownership of only one vehicle per person. This is a remarkable move, which is coming close on the heels of the Gujarat High Court pulling up the authorities for doing little for the rising traffic congestion.

The Gujarat Road Safety Authority Act, 2018’s section 33 allows the state government to limit the citizens from purchasing and/ or owning more than one vehicle. Considering the section 33, the Gujarat commissioner of transport (CoT) has asked RTO officers, in a letter, to furnish the details of persons owning more than one vehicle. The transport commissioner has also asked for their feedback on this policy and its effects. In a circular, the transport commissioner has directed all the RTOs to submit the details of the vehicles which are older than 15 years.

RM Jadav, the commissioner of transport, said, “We have directed all RTOs to prepare a database of vehicles owners having more than one vehicle as well vehicles older than 15 years in each district. We have also directed them to provide feedback on the likely implications of implementation of section 33 of the Gujarat Road Safety Authority Act, 2018. The government, after studying various aspects, will take the final decision on the ‘one person, one vehicle’ policy” as reported by the Times of India.