Gujarat Congress leaders meet Governor to raise Dalit atrocities issue

A delegation of Gujarat Congress today met Governor O P Kohli on the issue of alleged atrocities against Dalits in the state and urged him to direct the BJP government here to take steps for the safety and security of the community.

Congress leaders, led by state unit chief Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani and former Union minister Selja Kumari, today met Kohli in Gandhinagar and handed over a memorandum of demands seeking his directions to the government for prompt and effective steps to curb such incidents.

Citing the recent incident of a Dalit rag-picker who was allegedly beaten to death in Rajkot, they alleged that such "atrocities are increasing with each passing day because of the insensitive approach of the BJP government towards Dalits and lack of will to take stern action against the perpetrators".

Citing other incidents like Una flogging, the Congress leaders also alleged in the memorandum that the government was not fulfilling its promises of setting up special courts for such cases and allotment of agricultural lands to Dalits.

The opposition party also demanded that the government should build separate crematoriums for Dalits as they are not allowed to perform last rites at common crematoriums in several districts.

"Police must take swift action and file the charge-sheet within two months in the atrocity-related cases," their memorandum said.

The party also demanded that districts where such cases are surfacing frequently, should be declared "sensitive".

Earlier in the day, Selja Kumari and Dhanani visited Parnali village in Surendranagar district and consoled the relatives of 35-year-old Dalit rag-picker Mukesh Vaniya, who was allegedly beaten to death by five persons in Shapar industrial area in Rajkot earlier this week.

Talking to media, Kumari said Dalits in Gujarat are suffering under the BJP rule.

"Recently, Dalits of Una, who were thrashed, have to changed their religion. Despite that, they did not get any justice. Is this the Gujarat model?" Kumari asked.

Later, Selja along with Chavda and other senior leaders also sat on a 'dharna' near Ambedkar statue in Saragpur area of Ahmedabad here to register their protest against the Rajkot incident.