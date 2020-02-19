Gujarat college principal who forced girls to strip for menstrual check arrested

Four persons, including the principal of a Gujarat college where more than 60 girls were made to strip by college authorities to check their menstrual status, have been arrested after an FIR was filed against them following public outrage.

The incident had occurred last week at the Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI), a a self-financed college having its own girls' hostel, located in Bhuj town of the Kutch district.

SSGI's principal Rita Raninga, girls' hostel rector Ramilaben Hirani, college peon Naina Gorasiya and one Anita Chauhan were arrested by the police. They were earlier suspended from duty by college trustee Pravin Pindoria.

Police inspector PH Langdhirka told media persons that all four have been arrested and they were remanded to police custody for two days by a local court.

The accused have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 355 (assault with intent to dishonour a person) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A seven-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) also visited the college to meet the girls who went through the traumatic experience.

The girls had earlier told media persons that the issue had begun when a soiled sanitary pad was found in the garden outside the hostel. Suspecting that someone from the hostel must have tossed it out of a washroom window, the authorities wanted to identify the “culprit” who had violated the “menstrual cycle norms of the college”.

Suspecting foul play, the principal had taken the girls one by one to the washroom and asked them to strip in front of all female teachers, including herself.

“It was sheer mental torture and we don’t have words to describe it,” a student had said, adding that a total of 68 girls were asked to strip.