Gujarat CM Rupani meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to improve the cooperation in various fields including agriculture, cybersecurity and water management.

It is Rupani's first trip abroad as chief minister and comes months after he hosted Prime Minister Netanyahu in Gujarat in January.

During their 45-minute long meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to improve the cooperation in fields of agriculture, cyber security, water management and innovation, Indian officials said.

Netanyahu proposed to set up a joint working group to promote cooperation in a sustained manner so that more ideas can be taken forward in a systematic manner, they said.

He assured that Israel will cooperate and work closely with Gujarat in the field of water management. He further emphasised that technology transfer can best and most swiftly be done through entrepreneurs from both the sides.

Netanyahu also recalled his trip to India and to Gujarat in January and said that he was moved by the love and affection showed by the people.

Rupani is on a six-day visit to Israel.