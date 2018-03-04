Gujarat CM congratulates Modi, Shah for Tripura poll win

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today praised the "visionary efforts" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "organisational skills" of BJP president Amit Shah for the party's performance in the Assembly polls in three northeast states.

In tweets after the results were announced for elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Rupani congratulated BJP for winning Tripura by defeating the Left Front which ruled the state for quarter of a century.

"BJP takes over Tripura. The committment towards the development of North-East finally gets reflected in the poll results today! Hearty congratulations!" Rupani tweeted.

"The visionary efforts of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and organisational skills of @BJP4India National President Shri @amitshah Ji successfully leads the party in making strong inroads in the North-East region," he said.