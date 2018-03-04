App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat CM congratulates Modi, Shah for Tripura poll win

In a tweet, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated BJP for winning Tripura by defeating the Left Front.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today praised the "visionary efforts" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "organisational skills" of BJP president Amit Shah for the party's performance in the Assembly polls in three northeast states.

In tweets after the results were announced for elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Rupani congratulated BJP for winning Tripura by defeating the Left Front which ruled the state for quarter of a century.

"BJP takes over Tripura. The committment towards the development of North-East finally gets reflected in the poll results today! Hearty congratulations!" Rupani tweeted.

"The visionary efforts of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and organisational skills of @BJP4India National President Shri @amitshah Ji successfully leads the party in making strong inroads in the North-East region," he said.

tags #Amit Shah #India #Narendra Modi #North East Assembly Elections 2018 #Politics #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018 #Vijay Rupani

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC