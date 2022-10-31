English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: CEO on JSW Energy results, expansion & more
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Gujarat bridge collapse: Congress demands probe headed by retired SC or HC judge

    The Opposition party also sought financial and medical assistance from the government to all those affected.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
    The Indian Navy, Army, NDRF and fire brigade officials are on the spot. They have been joined by three Coast Guard teams. Divers are facing challenges due to muddy waters.

    The Indian Navy, Army, NDRF and fire brigade officials are on the spot. They have been joined by three Coast Guard teams. Divers are facing challenges due to muddy waters.

    The Congress on Monday demanded a probe headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge into the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat.

    The Opposition party also sought financial and medical assistance from the government to all those affected.

    Over 130 people have died in the bridge collapse. The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed Sunday evening.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to those killed in the tragedy, and said that may God give the strength to the families who have lost their loved ones to bear the loss.

    Speaking with reporters here, he said the reasons for the collapse of the bridge that reopened five days ago, ought to be known.  "Why were so many people allowed. There should be an inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge," Kharge said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The bereaved families and those affected should be provided all assistance and given compensation by the government, he said.  Those injured should be provided all assistance in medical treatment by the government, he added.

    "Our (Congress) leaders have reached there. Ashok Gehlot is also reaching. We will try to help out as much as possible. We don't want to indulge in any politics over it or blame anyone at this point of time. Blame can be established only when the report of the probe is out," he said.

    According to the latest information, 132 people lost their lives in the tragedy and two are still missing.

    Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British-era  hanging bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

    Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding that the bridge may have collapsed due to the huge crowd on it.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Congress #Morbi bridge collapse #Opposition
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.