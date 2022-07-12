English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Gujarat ATS conducts searches for drugs at Mundra port

    A Gujarat ATS officer said they would wait for the operation to be completed before sharing any information “but it is confirmed that there is going to be a drugs seizure in Mundra"

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    Mundra Port (File image: Wikimedia Commons)

    Mundra Port (File image: Wikimedia Commons)

    The Gujarat Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS) conducted a search operation for drugs at the Mundra port of Kutch in Gujarat late on July 11, The Times of India has reported. The raid comes a few months after India's biggest ever haul of narcotics was made from the port.

    According to police sources cited in the report, the ATS has been working with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on an operation after receiving information that a sizeable amount of drugs were being stashed at the country's largest private airport.

    "There is an ongoing operation for drugs seizure at Mundra port. Unless and until, we recovered and checked the quality and quantity of the drugs, we cannot divulge any information on this operation. But it is confirmed that there is going to be a drugs seizure in Mundra," an ATS officer was quoted as saying by TOI.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    An ATS team arrived at Mundra port early on July 11 and began investigating, police sources said.

    Close

    Related stories

    In April, Gujarat ATS and DRI had found 260 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 1,300 crore hidden inside a container at the Kandla port in Kutch.

    Gujarat's 1,600-km coastline appears to have gained popularity with foreign and intrastate drug cartels, which are smuggling contrabands into the country.

    The DRI captured a shipment containing 3,000 kg of heroin at Mundra port in September 2021, making it the largest narcotics seizure in the nation.

    Later, the anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation, TOI said.

    After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, seizures that followed included 3,000 kgs of drugs at Mundra, two ATS mid-sea operations where 35 kgs and 77 kgs of heroin were sized, and then 146 kgs of heroin was seized from a Morbi village and other coastal Saurashtra locations, police said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Afghanistan #Anti-Terrorist Squad #drugs #Gujarat #Kandla port #Mundra Port #Police #Taliban
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 12:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.