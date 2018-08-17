Gujarat, Amul roll out scheme to boost employment in dairy sector

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), with support from the state government, is trying to generate employment for rural youth in the commercial dairy sector.

GCMMF is the marketer for the Amul brand.

The “12-cattle scheme”, which provides incentives for cattle rearing, could generate the interest of rural youth in farming and animal husbandry at a time when most turn to the cities for lucrative careers.

Announced in February this year, the scheme was rolled out recently. The scheme has an earning potential of Rs 35,000-40,000 per family for a month.

A qualified beneficiary is entitled to state assistance of up to Rs 5.50 lakh. This includes 12 per cent interest subsidy, cattle-shed assistance of up to Rs 2.25 lakh and up to 90 percent assistance on the-year insurance for animals and the equipment required for milking.

The deadline for online enrollment into the scheme is August 31. The applications will be evaluated before the government gives the final approval for rollout of the subsidies.

“We are getting a good response. Against the target to cover 5,000 families initially, we have received about 50 percent applications so far,” said RK Patel, Deputy Director (in-charge) of the livestock branch of the Directorate of Animal Husbandry in Gujarat, as quoted by Hindu Business Line.

But farmer families are having some trouble securing loans.

“There is less awareness about the documentation requirements. Also, because of the new consolidated scheme, banks are reluctant to lend in rural areas fearing recovery issues and NPAs. The scheme is taking some time to trickle down in the banking system. Efforts are being made to make it smooth for farmers to secure loans,” an official told Hindu Business Line.