you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat: 50-foot tall Sardar Patel statue unveiled in Ahmedabad

According to the Sardardham management, the statue installed at the complex is now the second tallest of Patel after the Statue of Unity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on January 3 unveiled a 50-foot tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the premises of Sardardham Institute complex coming up near Vaishnodevi Circle on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

It is a replica of the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity, the highest in the world, dedicated to Sardar Patel, in Kevadiya in Narmada district.

It has been installed outside the main entrance of the under-construction building of Sardardham, a Patel community outfit.

The bronze statue, weighing 17,000 kilograms, was made by famous sculptor Ram Sutar, who also sculpted the one at Kevadiya, said Rupani.

Rupani said the statue would inspire and remind people about contribution of Patel in uniting the country at the time of Independence.

The upcoming Sardardham Institute is a multi-purpose complex having a hostel, civil services preparation institute for Patidar youths, student visa counseling centre, career guidance centre and a unit to provide legal guidance.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 09:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Vijay Rupani

