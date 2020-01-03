Gujarat: 50-foot tall Sardar Patel statue unveiled in Ahmedabad

According to the Sardardham management, the statue installed at the complex is now the second tallest of Patel after the Statue of Unity.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on January 3 unveiled a 50-foot tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the premises of Sardardham Institute complex coming up near Vaishnodevi Circle on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.
It is a replica of the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity, the highest in the world, dedicated to Sardar Patel, in Kevadiya in Narmada district.
According to the Sardardham management, the statue installed at the complex is now the second tallest of Patel after the Statue of Unity.
It has been installed outside the main entrance of the under-construction building of Sardardham, a Patel community outfit.
The bronze statue, weighing 17,000 kilograms, was made by famous sculptor Ram Sutar, who also sculpted the one at Kevadiya, said Rupani.
Rupani said the statue would inspire and remind people about contribution of Patel in uniting the country at the time of Independence.The upcoming Sardardham Institute is a multi-purpose complex having a hostel, civil services preparation institute for Patidar youths, student visa counseling centre, career guidance centre and a unit to provide legal guidance.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.