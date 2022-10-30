Gujarat: 32 dead, several injured as suspension bridge collapses in Morbi

At least 32 people died and several are critically injured after a suspension cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river, in Morbi, Gujarat, on October 30.

"At least 32 people have died in Morbi suspension bridge collapse as our hospital has so far received that many bodies," PTI said quoting Superintendent of Morbi civil hospital Dr Pradip Dudhrajia.

PTI reported quoting officials that it is a nearly century-old suspension bridge. According to officials, the bridge, which was recently reopened to the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it.

PMO India's tweet said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat on a three-day visit to the state, spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials about the incident. The Prime Minister is also reported to have instructed that the situation should be constantly and continually watched, and individuals affected should receive all assistance.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on twitter that he has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured. Patel said Minister of State for Home Affairs has been instructed to reach the spot and guide the rescue operations.

Troops including SDRF have been mobilized for rescue operations, said Patel.

ANI quoting Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot, as saying, "We are really saddened by the tragedy in Morbi. PM Modi called me to ask about the situation & Gujarat CM is taking stock too. Local leaders are also working to help the injured people."

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

The state Chief Minister also announced Rs 4 Lakh ex-gratia to kin of each victim, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

(With inputs from Agencies)