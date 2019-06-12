App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat: 1.6 lakh people evacuated as Cyclone Vayu inches closer

Operations at ports and airports in these regions have been suspended as precautionary measure, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
As cyclone 'Vayu' inches closer to the Gujarat coast and expected to make a landfall on June 13, authorities have so far shifted over 1.60 lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

As per the latest weather report, cyclone Vayu, which has turned into a 'very severe cyclonic storm', has changed its course slightly and would now hit Gujarat coast anywhere between Veraval in the south and Dwarka in the west in the afternoon on June 13, officials said.

The cyclone is now situated around 280 km south of Veraval, they said.

After making the landfall, the cyclone is likely to move along and parallel to Saurashtra and Kutch coast, they said.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #Cyclone Vayu #India

