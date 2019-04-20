App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Guided missile destroyer Imphal under Project 15B launched

Ships under this project can carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Indian Navy on April 20 launched guided missile destroyer Imphal at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders here.

Imphal, the third ship under Project 15B, successfully slipped into the waters at 12:20 pm, eliciting huge cheers and slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and Vande Mataram from the huge crowd of staffers and officials that had assembled.

In keeping with naval tradition, Reena Lanba, wife of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and president of Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA), broke a coconut on the ship's bow to launch the ship.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Sunil Lanba said, "The synergic partnership of MDL, Indian Navy, DRDO, OFB, BEL, other public sector enterprises and the private industry is ensuring that force levels are made available to meet India's national strategic objectives."

related news

He congratulated the entire team involved in the building of the ship and said the team at the Directorate of Naval Design, by designing such state-of-art vessels, was contributing to achieving the Navy's dream of transforming from a "buyers" to a "builders" Navy.

"The Indian Navy stands fully committed and we are extremely proud of the fact that all of our warships and submarines on order today are being constructed within the country," the admiral said.

Warships built under Project 15Bravo, with a length of 163 metres and 17.4 metres at the beam and a displacement of 7.300 tonnes, are propelled by four gas turbines to achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots.

Ships under this project can carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

Enhanced stealth features have been achieved through the shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings which make these ships difficult to detect, a Navy statement said.

The first ship of Project 15B, a guided missile destroyer christened 'Visakhapatnam', was launched on April 20, 2015.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #India #Indian Navy

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar Yadav and de Kock stabalise ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwar ...

Bharat motion poster: Salman Khan unveils his different avatars, share ...

Superstar Rajinikanth says he is ready for the Assembly polls

Jim Sarbh on navigating performances like a pro: Every scene has a bea ...

The Week That Wasn’t: Election Commission Under Huge Criticism

From Politically Loaded Acronyms to Allowing Defections, '19 LS Polls ...

'Mental Hai Kya' Makers Respond to Indian Psychiatric Society Accusati ...

Nearly 16% of Gujarat Candidates For LS Polls Facing Criminal Cases: R ...

Premier League Alters Fixtures For Liverpool and Tottenham After Dutch ...

Reporters Project: Yadav Vs Yadav Battle In Uttar Pradesh

Leonardo Da Vinci's Iconic Mona Lisa Did Not Suffer From A Thyroid Pro ...

Neymar Could Make His Return From Injury Against Monaco, Says PSG Coac ...

PM Modi Suffers From Phobia of Losing Elections, He Wants Victory by D ...

Lok Sabha polls: Congress plays coy as Varanasi prepares for Priyanka ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Imran Khan's Cabinet reshuffle: Party insiders bite the dust as Pakist ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

Suspension of LoC trade was long in the offing, but govt must find way ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.