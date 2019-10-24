Guhla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Guhla Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Guhla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Guhla constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Guhla is an Assembly constituency in Kaithal district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 80.97% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 76.98% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kulwant Ram Bazigar won this seat by a margin of 2440 votes, which was 1.85% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 132105 votes.Phool Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 5253 votes. INLD polled 110792 votes, 33.41% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .