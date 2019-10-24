Guhla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Guhla Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Guhla is an Assembly constituency in Kaithal district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 80.97% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 76.98% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kulwant Ram Bazigar won this seat by a margin of 2440 votes, which was 1.85% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 132105 votes.