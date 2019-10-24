Guhagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Guhagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Guhagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Guhagar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Guhagar is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Ratnagiri district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Guhagar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 66.54% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.21% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Bhaskar Bhaurao won this seat by a margin of 32764 votes, which was 21.54% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 152091 votes.
Jadhav Bhaskar Bhaurao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 13076 votes. NCP polled 142143 votes, 37.36% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
