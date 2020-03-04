App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST officers book case against 3 firms for issuing fake invoice

One of the directors of Reema Polychem has been arrested on March 4. Role of other directors of these three firms is under investigation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

GST officers have booked case against three firms for issuing fake invoice worth over Rs 4,198 crore and fraudulently claiming input tax credit of Rs 660 crore. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Headquarters booked a case on March 3, 2020, against Fortune Graphics Ltd, Reema Polychem Pvt Ltd and Ganpati Enterprises, a finance ministry statement said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that Fortune Graphics, Reema Polychem and Ganpati Enterprises have issued invoices worth more than Rs 4,198 crore wherein tax amount of more than Rs 660 crore has been fraudulently passed on as ITC credit to buyers of such fake invoices," it said.

One of the directors of Reema Polychem has been arrested on March 4. Role of other directors of these three firms is under investigation.

Close
In the past, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have booked a case of diversion of duty-free goods imported under advance authorisation scheme by Reema Polychem Pvt Ltd.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #Business #GST #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.