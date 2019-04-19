App
India
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST has brought transparency to the system: PM Modi

India is in the midst of holding general elections in seven phases ending on May 19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 19 that the the number of registered traders under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has almost doubled, and brought transparency to the system.

"We have fulfilled the dream of one nation one tax. E-way bills now help transport goods easily from one part of the country to another. India's ranking in terms of ease of doing business has improved by 65 notches," Modi told a gathering of traders at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

He spoke about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) promises made to traders in its Sankalp Patra, the party’s manifesto. Among the many things promised manifesto included providing accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh, pension after the age of 60, and the simplification of the GST.

"GST is being handled according to your suggestions. Now, you no longer have to wait till next budget to take care of any issues. If there is any discrepancy, the GST Council addresses it in its meetings. We are continuously trying to simplify GST," he said.

In a bid to woo small traders for a second term, the prime minister also said that his government had scrapped 1,500 rules in five years to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

"Governments boasted of making new rules--I had said I will remove a regulation every day if come to power. I have tried to make your life and business easy in last five years," Modi said.

India is in the midst of holding general elections in seven phases ending on May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #Ease of doing business #General Election 2019 #General Elections 2019 #GST #Lok Sabha elections #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister

