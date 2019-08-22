GST fraud of Rs 60 crore detected, trader held

The Punjab Excise and Taxation department on Thursday claimed to have detected a GST fraud of Rs 60 crore.

A local iron and scrap trader, Subhash Chander, was arrested in connection with the fraud, an official of the department said here. Chander used to procure fake GST invoices of iron and scrap from Delhi without the delivery of goods, the official further said.

Vehicles shown in the bills for the transportation of the material turned out to be two-wheelers as per the investigation conducted by the department.