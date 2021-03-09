English
GST fraud of Rs 20,124 crore detected during November 9-January 31, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

A nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing on Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraudulently on the strength of fake/bogus invoices is being carried out, she said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI
March 09, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)

The government has detected GST fraud of Rs 20,124 crore between November 9, 2020, and January 31, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Giving details of detection/recovery from November 9, 2020 (Date of initiation of special drive) to January 31, the minister said 2,692 cases were booked by the officers involving GST/ITC fraud of Rs 20,124.19 crore.

The amount recovered during the period was Rs 857.75 crore and 282 persons were arrested.

In reply to a separate question, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the income tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 2,223.88 crore between April-December of the current fiscal.

Also, searches were conducted on 250 groups between April-December, 2020, and total assets seized stood at Rs 6,500.78 crore.

"A robust risk profiling mechanism has been put in place to identify and monitor high-risk cases primarily through use of information technology and appropriate action is taken as per the law," Thakur added.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #GST #GST fraud #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Mar 9, 2021 06:33 pm

