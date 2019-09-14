App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST: Aadhaar verification to be mandatory for new dealers from January 2020

The GSTN also decided the much simplified new return system may be launched on January 1, 2020, the Bihar Deputy chief minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In order to check malpractices in GST, the GST Network on September 14 decided to make Aadhaar authentication or physical verification mandatory for new dealers from January 2020.

"Aadhaar authentication of new dealers will be mandatory. Earlier it was optional. But we have noticed in two years that there's good number of fly-by-night operators. They make fake invoices," Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who heads the group of ministers of GST Network told reporters after a meeting here.

Those who don't want Aadhaar authentication, physical verification will be carried out, which will be completed in three days, he added.

As refunding is a big issue, the GSTN decided on complete online refunding from September 24 this year from a single source, either by the Central GST or State GST, Modi said.

The GSTN also decided the much simplified new return system may be launched on January 1, 2020, the Bihar Deputy chief minister said.

The GST Council meeting is scheduled in Goa on September 20, he added.

First Published on Sep 14, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Economy #GST #India

