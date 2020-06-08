GSEB Supplementary exam 2020 | Applications for Class 12 Science stream open from June 11

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will begin accepting applications for GSEB supplementary exam 2020 for Class 12 Science students from June 11. The supplementary application forms for GSEB Class 12 Science Stream will be available on the official website gseb.org and hscsciexamreg.gseb.org.

Who can apply?

All students who could not appear for one or two subjects when the Class 12 board exams were conducted or failed in one or two subjects of GSEB Science Stream examinations held in March, can apply for the GSEB supplementary exams, in case they do not wish to waste an academic year.

As per an official notification released by the education board, all Science students who wish to improve their scores for the Class 12 board examinations can apply for the retest from June 11, 2020.

Where to apply?

The GSEB Class 12 Science stream supplementary application forms will be available on the official website www.gseb.org and www.hscsciexamreg.gseb.org. Candidates can check further details and full official notification here.

When to apply?

The application forms for the supplementary exams will be available from 2 pm on June 11 to 5 pm on June 20.

Other details:

The state government exempts female and disabled students from paying any fees to write the supply exams.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

All necessary details of the retests, such as the application instructions, the fees, etc, will be posted on the official website on June 11.