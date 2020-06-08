App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSEB Supplementary exam 2020 | Applications for Class 12 Science stream open from June 11

The application forms for the GSEB Class 12 Science Stream supplementary exams will be available from 2 pm on June 11 to 5 pm on June 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will begin accepting applications for GSEB supplementary exam 2020 for Class 12 Science students from June 11. The supplementary application forms for GSEB Class 12 Science Stream will be available on the official website gseb.org and hscsciexamreg.gseb.org.

Who can apply?

All students who could not appear for one or two subjects when the Class 12 board exams were conducted or failed in one or two subjects of GSEB Science Stream examinations held in March, can apply for the GSEB supplementary exams, in case they do not wish to waste an academic year.

Close

As per an official notification released by the education board, all Science students who wish to improve their scores for the Class 12 board examinations can apply for the retest from June 11, 2020.

related news

Where to apply?

The GSEB Class 12 Science stream supplementary application forms will be available on the official website www.gseb.org and www.hscsciexamreg.gseb.org. Candidates can check further details and full official notification here.

When to apply?

The application forms for the supplementary exams will be available from 2 pm on June 11 to 5 pm on June 20.

Other details:

The state government exempts female and disabled students from paying any fees to write the supply exams.

All necessary details of the retests, such as the application instructions, the fees, etc, will be posted on the official website on June 11.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #GSEB 2020 #GSEB Supplementary exam 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Lt Governor overrules Kejriwal's decision to reserve state-run, pvt hospitals for residents

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Lt Governor overrules Kejriwal's decision to reserve state-run, pvt hospitals for residents

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.