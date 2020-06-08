GSEB SSC result 2020 date and time: Gujarat Class 10 results out on June 9; check at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the GSEB SSC board result 2020 or Class 10 board results on June 9. Students can check their result on the board’s official website www.gseb.org at 8.00 am on June 9.

A notification issued by the education board read: “The secondary Class 10 result and Sanskrit result will be announced on June 9 at 8 am on the website. The date of distribution of scorecards will be announced later on the website.”

The GSEB had announced the HSC or Class 12 Science exam result on May 17, although the results for Arts and Commerce streams are yet to be out.

How to check GSEB 10 or GSEB SSC result:

related news

> Visit the GSEB official website www.gseb.org.

> Select the relevant group and enter the six-digit seat number and click the ‘Go’ icon.

> The result will be displayed; students can also print out the same.

More than 11 lakh students had appeared for Gujarat Class 10 board exams across 1548 centres this year.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 17, 2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The examination results were supposed to come out earlier, but the evaluation process got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that was imposed to curb its spread. In 2019, the SSC results had come out on May 21.