GSEB 10th Results 2020: Gujarat Board results announced; topper names to be out soon

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students today (June 9). The class 10 Gujarat Board results for SSC students declared by the GSEB on its official website at gseb.org. The 11 lakh students who had taken the Gujarat Board SSC exams can check their results online by logging in using their admit card details like the roll and registration numbers.

Last year, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.

GSEB 10th Result 2020: How to Check

The Gujarat Board , the primary function of which is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), maintains that a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination. If a student scores an E grade, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary exams.Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box

Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference

