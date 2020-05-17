GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat state board to declare GSHSEB Class 12 science exam results at 8 am today

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board State Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has confirmed that it will declare the Class 12 Science examination results at 8.00 am on May 17.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on official website, to be uploaded at 8.00 am.

The Board will also notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

> Go to the official website — gseb.org> Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom> Click on ‘HSC result 2019’> Login using required details> Click on the ‘Submit’ button

> Download or take a print out for future reference

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and 21. However, the announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

(With inputs from PTI)