Jun 15, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board declares Class 12 result for arts, commerce at gseb.org, details to be out soon
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce results. Students can check their result at gseb.org.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce results today (June 15). The Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2020 was released by the GSEB online on its official website at gseb.org this morning. According to the notification available on the official website, students who appeared for the Class 12 board examination held in March can access their results on the official website now.To check the HSC result, students must keep their hall tickets ready for quick reference. Follow LIVE updates for GSEB HSC result 2020 here:
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama: Congratulations to all the students of Std. 12 general stream on the occasion of the result and best wishes for a bright career.
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | There is a possibility that the website of GSEB does not open due to sudden traffic on it. Students can also send an SMS in the format: HSC <space> SEAT NUMBER to 56263 to check their results on their phones.
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani: Heartiest congratulations to all the students on the occasion of announcing the results of Std. 12 general stream and best wishes from the bottom of my heart for a bright career.
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The passing criteria for GSEB Class 12 is 33 percent marks. It means, students have to score 33 percent in aggregate and also individually in all subjects. Those who fail to clear the exam can appear for the supplementary or improvement examinations, for which the date will be announced later by the board.
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Students need to secure at least D grade to get passed in the exam. The students who are getting an E grade, they will have to appear for the supplementary exams conducted by GSEB later.
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB HSC Result 2020 for the class 12 Arts and Commerce students on its official website. Click here for more details.
Earlier, GSEB announced the HSC results for the science stream on May 17, and a total of 71.34 percent of students cleared the exam successfully. In the result of the Science stream, the pass percentage of girls dropped from 72.01 percent in 2019 to 70.85 percent in 2020, while that of boys dipped marginally from 71.83 percent to 71.69 percent.
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Around 6 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. Last year, around four lakh students appeared for the GSEB HSC exam. The girls pass percentage was 74.90 percent while that of boys was 74 percent.
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The Gujarat Board has declared the HSC General Results 2020 (results for Commerce and Arts) online on its official website of the GSEB at gseb.org. The results were declared early in the morning. The Board is expected to give more details at around 8 am today.
Step 1: Log onto the official website at gseb.org.
Step 2: Look for the link which says GSEB HSC result.
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.
Step 4: The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.