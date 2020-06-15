GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board declares Class 12 result for arts, commerce at gseb.org, details to be out soon

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce results today (June 15). The Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2020 was released by the GSEB online on its official website at gseb.org this morning. According to the notification available on the official website, students who appeared for the Class 12 board examination held in March can access their results on the official website now.

To check the HSC result, students must keep their hall tickets ready for quick reference. Follow LIVE updates for GSEB HSC result 2020 here: