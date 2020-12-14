PlusFinancial Times
GRSE-built stealth frigate 'Himgiri' launched in Kolkata

Rawat also said that the stealth frigate 'Himgiri', built by the PSU, will provide a major boost to Indian Navy's defence preparedness.

PTI
December 14, 2020 / 07:15 PM IST
 
 
GRSE-built first Project 17A stealth frigate, an addition to the might of the Indian Navy, was launched here on December 14, with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat asserting that Indian forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the country's frontiers.

He also said that the stealth frigate 'Himgiri', built by the PSU, will provide a major boost to Indian Navy's defence preparedness.

After touching water, the state-of-the-art naval ship will undergo extensive trials before it is delivered to the Navy, a defence official said.
PTI
TAGS: #Bipin Rawat #Current Affairs #GRSE #India #Indian Navy #Kolkata
first published: Dec 14, 2020 07:16 pm

