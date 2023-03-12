Growing global Khalistan movement a cause for concern

A spree of attacks in recent months on Hindu temples, and the appearance of anti-Indian graffiti in Australia, Canada, and other parts of the western world have raised concerns in the Indian establishment about whether Khalistani separatists were attempting to regroup and stage a comeback in India from foreign soil.

Much of the graffiti is blatantly pro-Khalistan and against the Modi government. Additionally, there have also been clashes between pro-Khalistan and pro-India supporters in Australia and other countries.

The issue was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during their bilateral talks in New Delhi on Friday, when he expressed concern over the attacks on temples in Australia, and the Australian government’s decision to allow a referendum for Khalistan to be held in the country.

“It is a matter of regret that attacks on temples have been regularly reported in Australia over the past few weeks. It is natural that such news worries the people in India and disturbs our mind,” Modi said during a joint press conference with Albanese.

"It is a matter of regret that attacks on temples have been regularly reported in Australia over the past few weeks. It is natural that such news worries the people in India and disturbs our mind," Modi said during a joint press conference with Albanese.

He added, "I have shared these feelings and concerns of ours with Prime Minister Albanese. He has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a priority for him. Our teams will be in regular touch on this,'' Modi said in a brief media statement with Albanese beside him. Though Albanese did not make any reference to it during his statement to the media, Australian authorities have in the past condemned the attacks on temples, allegedly by Khalistan supporters.

Meghalaya polls: NPP ahead in 22 seats, UDP in 7 There have been four instances of temple vandalisation in Australia since January, the latest having taken place a week back in Brisbane. In most cases, anti-India or pro-Khalistan graffiti was sprayed on the temple walls. Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the Prime Minister underscored the fact that pro-Khalistan elements were disturbing peace and harmony in both societies. He added that it was therefore necessary to take cognisance of the challenges this represents. The Khalistan movement demanding separation of Punjab from India came into prominence in the 1980s, as the separatists resorted to large-scale violence and assassination of political leaders in Punjab and other parts of the country in support of their demand. This had led then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to ask the army to storm the Golden Temple in Amritsar and drive out the Khalistani leader Bhindranwale and his armed supporters from the temple complex. Though the army operation was successful in killing Bhindranwale and most of his supporters, it caused serious damage to the Golden Temple, considered to be the holiest Sikh shrine. In protest against the military operation, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards and subsequently, much of the country was plunged in anti-Sikh riots, leading to the death of hundreds of people. Though much of the unrest and violence in Punjab and support for the Khalistani separatists came from Pakistan, and many of them were given shelter in the neighbouring country, the situation in the violence-ridden state was finally brought to normal in the following years. Despite the peace and calm that has prevailed in Punjab for decades, attempts have been made in recent months by a section of Sikhs and forces inimical to India to foment trouble in the country from foreign soil. Though last week’s attack on Shree Laxmi Narayan temple in Brisbane was the latest, in recent months a number of Hindu religious places have been defaced and sprayed with anti-India slogans in other countries too, especially Canada. Last year, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was destroyed outside a Hindu temple in New York.

Further, since last year, referendums for an independent Khalistan state have been held in a number of countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. In spite of concerns raised by India about the implications of such a referendum, the governments of these countries allowed it to go ahead as they consider it the democratic right of their citizens. The rise in such incidents comes at a time when pro-Khalistan militants have become active in Punjab. Early this month, Amritpal Singh, head of Waris Punjab de (Heirs of Punjab), and his supporters stormed a police station in Punjab and clashed with the cops to get one of their leaders released from jail. Amritpal Singh has been openly professing his organisation’s aim to separate Punjab from India and raising pro-Khalistan slogans, defying the government. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Amritpal Singh and other Khalistan supporters were being funded by Pakistan and other countries. But he was confident that the state police was capable of handling the situation as only a handful supported Khalistan. Though Indian authorities are not willing to hype up the situation and give undue publicity to the support for Khalistan within and without the country, it has been raising the issue diplomatically to enlist support of the foreign governments. As India continues to face a challenge in Jammu and Kashmir, it would not like another front to open up in Punjab. However, getting support in dealing with Khalistani elements in foreign lands, especially in some of the western countries, will still be a tall ask for Delhi.

Pranay Sharma