Growing global Khalistan movement a cause for concern

Pranay Sharma
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

Pro-Khalistan supporters abroad have been vandalising temples and holding referendums in support of their demand. Will India be able to enlist the support of foreign governments to tackle the situation?

Representative image: Khalistan flag (Image: Don Emmert/AFP)

A spree of attacks in recent months on Hindu temples, and the appearance of anti-Indian graffiti in Australia, Canada, and other parts of the western world have raised concerns in the Indian establishment about whether Khalistani separatists were attempting to regroup and stage a comeback in India from foreign soil.

Much of the graffiti is blatantly pro-Khalistan and against the Modi government. Additionally, there have also been clashes between pro-Khalistan and pro-India supporters in Australia and other countries.

The issue was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during their bilateral talks in New Delhi on Friday, when he expressed concern over the attacks on temples in Australia, and the Australian government’s decision to allow a referendum for Khalistan to be held in the country.

“It is a matter of regret that attacks on temples have been regularly reported in Australia over the past few weeks. It is natural that such news worries the people in India and disturbs our mind,” Modi said during a joint press conference with Albanese.