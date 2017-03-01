App
India
May 21, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Growing bonhomie between India and US forcing 'distanced' Russia to get close to Pakistan, China

Russia remains India’s largest supplier of weapons. A source said, “Russia has been a trusted and reliable defence partner. Our relationship with Russia is deep rooted.”

News18 @moneycontrolcom

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets ready to hold an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, the message that he will first and foremost convey to Russia is that the India-Russia defence cooperation stays intact despite the emerging geo-political situations, and specifically the US sanctions against Russian military exports.

Sources said India “will not allow its defence procurements to be dictated by any other country.”

India faces a tricky security situation in its neighbourhood at present. Fighting terror that is relentlessly coming from the Pakistani side, the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and China’s territorial aggression require fortification. It therefore becomes imperative for India to prevent itself from being caught in the crossfire between US and Russia and secure its own interests.

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Russia

