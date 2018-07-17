App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Grofers suspends fruits, veggies delivery in NCR, Bengaluru

Industry watchers believe that grocery would become bigger than electronics and fashion categories that currently dominate online purchases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online grocery firm Grofers has said it has suspended the sale of fruits and vegetables across NCR and Bengaluru. "Customers can continue to shop except fruits and vegetables, which are temporarily unavailable," Grofers told PTI here.

The Gurugram-based grocery start-up said in its quest to exceed customers' satisfaction, it is currently upgrading operations. Grofers also strongly believes in delivering an unparalleled experience to its buyers, it added.

The firm works with 1,400 brands and sells 10,000 products through its platforms serving about 4 lakh customers every month.

Industry watchers believe that grocery would become bigger than electronics and fashion categories that currently dominate online purchases.

The Indian online grocery market is at $900 million currently and is expected to grow at 70 percent CAGR to reach $ 7.5 billion by 2022, a report by consulting firm Praxis Global Alliance said.

Fresh food has the lowest margins in this sector at 7 percent, but it can go as high as 30 percent if sourced directly from farmers and sold under the company's private label, it said.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 08:44 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

