Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Non-bailable warrants issued against lawyer Nikita Jacob, one more

Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg shared the same article Rihanna did, tweeting We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

After 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest, Delhi Police has said that non-bailable warrants have been issued against two more accused in the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case. Warrants have been issued against activist Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in connection with the case, Delhi Police said.

According to reports, Jacob, a lawyer who practices at the Bombay High Court, and Shantanu are absconding.

This comes a day after 21-year-old Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest on social media.

Ravi, a graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration from a private college in Bengaluru, is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India'.

The Delhi Police claimed that Disha Ravi, who was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the force on Saturday, was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Police alleged that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State."

"She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," the Delhi Police claimed in a tweet.

Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

Ravi was picked up from her house for questioning and later arrested, a senior police officer said, adding that this was the first arrest in connection with "toolkit case".

"In connection with a case regarding the investigation into the criminal conspiracy related to the toolkit document, Disha Ravi has been arrested from Bengaluru. She was one of the editors of the toolkit Google doc and a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination," said Anil Mittal, Additional Public Relations Officer (Delhi Police) in a statement.