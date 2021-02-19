Greta Thunberg speaks up for Disha Ravi for first time, says 'right to peaceful protest non negotiable'

Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Days after the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has spoken in her support by tweeting with the hashtag #StandWithDishaRavi, on February 19. This is the first time, Greta has publicly voiced her solidarity with the Indian activist who was arrested by the Delhi Police regarding the 'toolkit' case.



Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi https://t.co/fhM4Cf1jf1

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 19, 2021

Great in her tweet said, "an individual’s rights to freedom of speech, peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable".

Her tweet was accompanied by the retweet of the statement released by the Indian chapter of Fridays for Future (FFF), a global movement inspired by Greta.

Disha was a very active volunteer of FFF who helped organise various events in Bengaluru, from where she belongs. FFF India called Disha an integral part of their movement. “As fellow volunteers, we wouldn't stand back to say that she is one of the finest amongst us all. If there is one thing her activism has taught us, it is to raise our voices peacefully and respectfully for those at stake, to ensure justice for everyone,” the statement read.

Disha has been in judicial custody since February 13, when the Delhi Police arrested her from Bengaluru. Upon being produced by the Delhi Police in court on February 19, her judicial custody was further extended by another three days.

She was arrested based on allegations of editing the toolkit document detailing how to extend support for ongoing farmers’ protests in India. Thunberg initially shared a version of the 'toolkit' which she later deleted to share an updated version of it.