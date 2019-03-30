Grenade lobbed at SBI branch in Pulwama

A grenade attack has taken place at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on March 30.

News reports say a grenade was suspected to have been lobbed by terrorists, which left one CRPF personnel injured. No causalities have been reported.

The Pulwama region has been the subject of cross border tensions between India and Pakistan, after forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in this district of Jammu and Kashmir, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the security forces.

More updates to follow.