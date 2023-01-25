 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grenade attack on Punjab Police intelligence HQ: Main shooter arrested, says NIA

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Deepak Ranga, a resident of Surakpur in Jhajjar district of Haryana, was arrested from Gorakhpur Wednesday morning, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

The official said Deepak Ranga had been on the run since the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May last year. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

"Ranga is a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa' and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias 'Rinda'. Apart from his involvement in the May RPG attack, he has been involved in a number of other violent terrorist and criminal offences, including killings," the spokesperson said.