    Grenade attack on Punjab Police intelligence HQ: Main shooter arrested, says NIA

    PTI
    January 25, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST
    The official said Deepak Ranga had been on the run since the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May last year. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

    A terror operative who was the main shooter in the grenade attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali last year has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday.

    Deepak Ranga, a resident of Surakpur in Jhajjar district of Haryana, was arrested from Gorakhpur Wednesday morning, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

    The official said Deepak Ranga had been on the run since the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May last year.

    "Ranga is a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa' and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias 'Rinda'. Apart from his involvement in the May RPG attack, he has been involved in a number of other violent terrorist and criminal offences, including killings," the spokesperson said.