Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Grenade attack on Army patrol in Shopian

a police official said, "A grenade was lobbed towards the Army patrol party in Ahgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Militants today hurled a grenade towards an Army patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. There are no reports of any loss of life.

A grenade was lobbed towards the Army patrol party in Ahgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir, a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off, the official said.

Further details are awaited.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 11:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #Grenade attack #India #Shopian

