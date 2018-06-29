Grenade attack on Army patrol in Shopian

a police official said, "A grenade was lobbed towards the Army patrol party in Ahgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir."
Militants today hurled a grenade towards an Army patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. There are no reports of any loss of life.
A grenade was lobbed towards the Army patrol party in Ahgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir, a police official said.
The area has been cordoned off, the official said.
Further details are awaited.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 11:05 am