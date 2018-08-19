Green cover along roads as Noida prepares 'dust free zones' to check pollution

Dust free zones alongside city roads are the new addition to Noida Authority's major plan to tackle environmental issues, officials said today.

A total 315 km stretch along both the sides of the roads in the city has been identified to be covered with grass and shrubs, with the authority targeting to get work done on 70 km by October 2, a senior official said.

A project report has been prepared for the job according to which Sectors 35, 50, 55, 57, 59, 60, 67-71, 74, 76-78, 82, 93, 93B, 115, 120, 122, 123, 137, 140 have been included in the first phase of work.

"Work on 4.5 km road stretch in Sector 82 has already been completed. Tenders for the next 70 km have been finalised and work will begin later this month. The aim is to get green cover done on it before Gandhi Jayanti," Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi told PTI.

"We are already witnessing the impact of climate change across the world. This is of utmost importance for us if we have to take care of earth. We have to do this for our future generations, leave them with an earth devoid of pollution," he said.

The general manager said green initiatives are a major priority for the authority, with the city witnessing massive afforestation drive recently including plantation of over one lakh saplings and trees in a single day on Independence Day.

Work for setting up vertical gardens is already underway with dwarf and special plant species coming up under elevated roads and metro rail corridors in the city, he said.

"We are aspiring to become the 'Smartest City' so we need to change the perception of concrete jungles which are plagued with pollution, smog and health issues," Tyagi said.