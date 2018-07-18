Greater Noida building collapse LIVE: Three dead, builder and two associates arrested

Live now
Jul 18, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Three dead, builder and two associates arrested in Greater Noida building collapse
Three dead, builder and two associates arrested in Greater Noida building collapse
A six-storey building in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village collapsed on a four-storey building on July 17. Three bodies have been recovered so far, though their identities are yet to be established.
Builder, two associates arrested
A builder and two of his associates have been arrested in connection with the collapse, tweets ANI.
Twelve labourers working on the site are suspected to be trapped under the debris, as stated by Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh.
Union Minister Mahesh Sharma reached the site of the collapse, and said 12 ambulances have been rushed to the spot.