Greater Noida building collapse
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 18, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Greater Noida building collapse LIVE: Three dead, builder and two associates arrested

Twelve labourers working on the site are suspected to be trapped, rescue operations are underway

highlights

  • Jul 18, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Three dead, builder and two associates arrested in Greater Noida building collapse
    A six-storey building in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village collapsed on a four-storey building on July 17. Three bodies have been recovered so far, though their identities are yet to be established.

  • Jul 18, 10:40 AM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Builder, two associates arrested
    A builder and two of his associates have been arrested in connection with the collapse, tweets ANI.

  • Jul 18, 10:32 AM (IST)
    — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018
  • Jul 18, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Twelve labourers working on the site are suspected to be trapped under the debris, as stated by Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh.

  • Jul 18, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Union Minister Mahesh Sharma reached the site of the collapse, and said 12 ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

  • Jul 18, 10:31 AM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 10:31 AM (IST)
  • Jul 18, 10:29 AM (IST)
