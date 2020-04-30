Great actor, good human being: Prakash Javadekar's tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being.



The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti

— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2020

"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in his tweet.

The veteran actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.

He was admitted to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.