you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Grasim Industries raises Rs 500 crore via NCDs

The tenure of the instrument is three years from the deemed date of allotment of June 17, 2020 with coupon rate fixed at 5.9 percent, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Aditya Birla Group flagship firm Grasim Industries on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 500 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures.

The members of the stakeholders' relationship committee of the board approved and allotted 5,000, fully-paid unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the instrument is three years from the deemed date of allotment of June 17, 2020 with coupon rate fixed at 5.9 percent, it added.

Close
In case of default in payment of interest and/or redemption amount on due dates, additional interest at the rate of 2 percent per annum over and above the coupon rate will be payable by the issuer for the period of default, the filing said.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Grasim Industries #India #Market news #NCDs

