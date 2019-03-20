Graduates, engineers apply for posts of track-men, helpers in Indian Railways: Report

Graduates and post-graduates in science, arts, commerce, management as well as engineers are among candidates who applied for the post of track-men, gatemen and helpers in the Indian Railways, according to a report by The Wire.

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) had invited applications for the 62,907 jobs in the Level-1 or Group D category in the national transporter in 2018. The Level-1 jobs are considered to be the lowest level of posts in employment hierarchy at the Railways, which includes positions such as gateman, helper in sheds and offices, track-men or gangmen and points-men who maintain railway tracks.

The minimum educational qualification for applicants is Class 10 pass, and a certificate from the National Council on Vocational Training or Industrial Training Institutes, or have a National Apprenticeship Certificate.

In response, over two crore people applied for the jobs. Out of this, more than 82 lakh applicants hold graduation or post-graduation degrees.

According to the collated data mentioned in the report, 4,19,137 candidates with Btech degrees and 40,751 applicants with a post-graduate degree in engineering were applicants to become helpers in the Railways.

Besides engineering, 19.1 lakh applicants are arts graduates, 3.83 lakh are post-graduates in arts, 9.57 lakh are science graduates and 1,27,018 are post-graduates in science.

There are also 16,952,957 candidates who have passed out from Class 10.

The RRB selected 1,88,721 applicants for a physical efficiency test. Out of these, 75,485 candidates were selected for the process of document verification and medical test.

The RRB is completing the process and is in a position to start the final call for filling up the vacancies in the next two-to-three months.