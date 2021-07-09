MARKET NEWS

Graded Response Plan to deal with possible third COVID-19 wave passed by DDMA: Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi government panel on managing the possible third wave of Covid has devised a colour-coded mechanism which prescribes a graded response, including the closure of most economic activities at the highest "Red" level alert.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana allows families who lost members due to the COVID-19 pandemic to seek ex-gratia of Rs 50,00), CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced on May 18. (Image: ANI)

A "Graded Response Action Plan" prepared to deal with a possible third wave of coronavirus was passed in the DDMA meeting on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"The "Graded Response Action Plan" was passed in the DDMA meeting today. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. In the meeting, there was also discussion about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The colour codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts.

The graded response will involve restricting economic activities as per the level of alert linked with the severity of the pandemic. Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all the four levels of alerts.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Graded Response Plan #India
first published: Jul 9, 2021 02:19 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.